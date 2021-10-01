Singin’ in the Rain

Box office: (530) 666-9617

Facebook & Instagram: @woodlandoperahouse

http://www.woodlandoperahouse.org

The 58th Annual Greek Fest

Noon to 10 pm

616 Alhambra Blvd. (across from McKinley Park) at the Greek Orthodox Church)

Sacramento

http://www.sacramentogreekfestival.com

“Día de Los Muertos 2021: Espíritus Creativos de California”

Oct. 2 through Nov. 7, 2021

Admission $8-10, kids 5 & under free with paid adult admission

California Museum

1020 O St

Sacramento

http://www.CaliforniaMuseum.org

Craft Fair

Today 8 am – 4 pm.

Bella Vista High School

8301 Madison Ave

Fair Oaks

Universal Clothing Boutique 1-Year Anniversary

1808 Del Paso Blvd.

Sacramento

12noon-8pm

(916) 514-0338

Instagram: @Universalclothingboutique

Hillsdale Blvd Baptist Church

6201 Hillsdale Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95842

Mon-Weds-Thurs 9am to 1pm (office)

916-331-2741

http://www.facebook.com/HillsdaleChurch

http://www.hillsdalechurch.com

Sierra Rider Motorcycle Club Bike & Car Show

Folsom Harley-Davidson

115 Woodmere Road

Folsom

10am-3pm

Facebook: @Sierra Riders

Cruise Fest On Fulton Ave.

Sacramento’s Cruise And Festival

Fulton Ave. Between El Camino And Marconi Ave.

Sat. Oct 2nd, 3 pm-7 pm

Instagram & Facebook @Calautomuseum

http://www.calautomuseum.org

Making Strides Walk

West Steps of the Capitol

Sunday, 10/17

Register 8 am, Walk 9 am

https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=100751

Recipes: Low-Calorie Halloween Drinks

THE VAMPIRE BITE (92 CALORIES)

Ice

1.5 oz. Blue Ice Huckleberry Flavored Vodka (85 calories)

4 oz. Light pink lemonade (7 calories)

1 splash sparkling water

Garnish: 4 blueberries and raspberries muddled

THE BLOODY HALLOWEEN SPRITZER (100 CALORIES)

Ice

1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka (96 calories)

4 oz. Blood orange sparkling water (0 calories)

1 splash oz. blood orange juice (2 calories)

1 splash prosecco (2 calories)

SKINNY PUMPKIN MARTINI (100 CALORIES)

1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka (96 calories)

2 oz. light almond milk (3 calories)

2 tbsp. sugar-free pumpkin pie spice creamer (1 calorie)

1 pinch ground cinnamon (optional)