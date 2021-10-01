Singin’ in the Rain
Box office: (530) 666-9617
Facebook & Instagram: @woodlandoperahouse
http://www.woodlandoperahouse.org
The 58th Annual Greek Fest
Noon to 10 pm
616 Alhambra Blvd. (across from McKinley Park) at the Greek Orthodox Church)
Sacramento
http://www.sacramentogreekfestival.com
“Día de Los Muertos 2021: Espíritus Creativos de California”
Oct. 2 through Nov. 7, 2021
Admission $8-10, kids 5 & under free with paid adult admission
California Museum
1020 O St
Sacramento
http://www.CaliforniaMuseum.org
Craft Fair
Today 8 am – 4 pm.
Bella Vista High School
8301 Madison Ave
Fair Oaks
Universal Clothing Boutique 1-Year Anniversary
1808 Del Paso Blvd.
Sacramento
12noon-8pm
(916) 514-0338
Instagram: @Universalclothingboutique
Hillsdale Blvd Baptist Church
6201 Hillsdale Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95842
Mon-Weds-Thurs 9am to 1pm (office)
916-331-2741
http://www.facebook.com/HillsdaleChurch
http://www.hillsdalechurch.com
Sierra Rider Motorcycle Club Bike & Car Show
Folsom Harley-Davidson
115 Woodmere Road
Folsom
10am-3pm
Facebook: @Sierra Riders
Cruise Fest On Fulton Ave.
Sacramento’s Cruise And Festival
Fulton Ave. Between El Camino And Marconi Ave.
Sat. Oct 2nd, 3 pm-7 pm
Instagram & Facebook @Calautomuseum
http://www.calautomuseum.org
Making Strides Walk
West Steps of the Capitol
Sunday, 10/17
Register 8 am, Walk 9 am
https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=100751
Recipes: Low-Calorie Halloween Drinks
THE VAMPIRE BITE (92 CALORIES)
Ice
1.5 oz. Blue Ice Huckleberry Flavored Vodka (85 calories)
4 oz. Light pink lemonade (7 calories)
1 splash sparkling water
Garnish: 4 blueberries and raspberries muddled
THE BLOODY HALLOWEEN SPRITZER (100 CALORIES)
Ice
1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka (96 calories)
4 oz. Blood orange sparkling water (0 calories)
1 splash oz. blood orange juice (2 calories)
1 splash prosecco (2 calories)
SKINNY PUMPKIN MARTINI (100 CALORIES)
1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka (96 calories)
2 oz. light almond milk (3 calories)
2 tbsp. sugar-free pumpkin pie spice creamer (1 calorie)
1 pinch ground cinnamon (optional)