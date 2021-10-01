Question of the Day / Dance Party Friday - 10/1Time for Friday's Question of the Day! A very happy birthday to Good Day photographer Dave Grashoff, and if money was no object, what would YOU get Dave for his birthday? Everyone answers, and then Death himself shows up for Dance Party Friday! A little weird, but right on brand for this show...anyway, have a great Friday, and tune in tomorrow morning at 7 for Good Day Weekend, maybe Jordan will still be wearing his costume!

Just Win, Baby! - NFL Week 4 Picks With Johnny the SerbHonestly, we thought that this bit would have been nixed by now...but here we are in Week 4 of the NFL season, and Johnny the Serb and his exclusive "NFL expert" are still here, picking three of this week's gridiron matchups! Best of luck on the games!

Little Fields Farms in Loomis - Pumpkins Are Flyin'!Placer County pumpkin patches are opening this weekend, and we're checking out Little Fields Farms in Loomis!

Young Luke Combs Fan is Going To the Concert Tonight!A few months ago, we met Luke Combs superfan Jaxon Dreher, and found out that Luke had invited Jaxon to a concert! Today, Jaxon is VERY EXCITED because that concert is TONIGHT! Julissa checks in with Jaxon and his mom, and Jaxon belts out a few tunes for us!

Jordan's Halloween Transformation - He's Ready!We've been watching Gina Scheiber work her magic on Jordan all morning, now it's time to see the finished product! WOW! Look at Jordan!

