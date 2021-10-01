SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to make a “major” announcement Friday morning about preventing the spread of COVID-19 in schools.
The governor’s office not releasing many details this morning, but we do know his administration has been discussing a statewide vaccine mandate in California schools.READ MORE: Infrastructure In Grizzly Flats Being Assessed For Repairs After Caldor Fire
The announcement is expected to take place at a middle school in San Francisco at 10 a.m.READ MORE: Two Men Shot And Killed In Oak Park
Meanwhile, today is the deadline for students and staff at Los Rios Community college district to get vaccinated.MORE NEWS: Controversial Campsite Expansion At Auburn State Recreation Area Gets Unanimous Approval
“My mind has not changed since the day that the resolution was passed, I believe that individuals should have the freedom to choose their health decisions,” said an employee.