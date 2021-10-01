SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to make a “major” announcement Friday morning about preventing the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

The governor’s office not releasing many details this morning, but we do know his administration has been discussing a statewide vaccine mandate in California schools.

The announcement is expected to take place at a middle school in San Francisco at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, today is the deadline for students and staff at Los Rios Community college district to get vaccinated.

“My mind has not changed since the day that the resolution was passed, I believe that individuals should have the freedom to choose their health decisions,” said an employee.