STOCKTON (CBS13) — A person has been arrested after a traffic stop in Stockton after a gun and drugs were found in their car Wednesday night.

Stockton police say, around 8:45 p.m., officers pulled over someone along the 1700 block of West Fremont Street.

Exactly what prompted the traffic stop was not disclosed, but officers say they then searched the vehicle. Police say a firearm and ammunition, along with drugs suspected of being for sale, were found inside.

Police have since arrested 30-year-old Krystal Mares-Rivera on weapons and narcotics charges.