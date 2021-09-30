PATTERSON (CBS13) — Thursday marked a big welcome home for a volunteer firefighter injured while fighting the Caldor Fire.

Stanislaus County firefighter Richard Gerety left UC Davis Medical Center in style.

He walked out of the hospital’s burn unit and straight into a fire engine for a two-hour trek home to Patterson.

Gerety suffered serious burns over roughly 20% of his body after falling into a burned area.

“Important day and it’s a good day. We’re getting Richard to come home,” said Fire Chief Jeff Gregory of the West Stanislaus County Fire Protection District. “He’s been here 30 days I think exactly today and it’s time for him to come home and be with his family.”

Aside from being a volunteer firefighter, Gerety is also a tractor mechanic. So doctors worked very hard taking care of his hands so he could get back to work.