SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Rancho Cordova man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a child, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

Tyler Shayne Nelson, 28, will also be under supervised release for the remainder of his life after he is released.

A search warrant was served at Nelson’s home in June 2018 after investigators received a tip regarding child pornography trading, according to acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

Nelson had admitted to talking with underage girls on apps like Snapchat and Kik. He pleaded guilty on May 27, 2021, and admitted he had requested explicit photos from a 12-year-old girl.