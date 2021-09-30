SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A teenager is in custody for a shooting that stemmed from a fight in Old Sacramento, police said on Thursday.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the suspect—a 17-year-old male—was arrested Wednesday and booked into juvenile hall on felony assault charges.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Monday at 2nd and K streets. Two men were found shot and taken to the hospital. Sacramento police said the two men were last reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators say the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident that happened during an altercation between two groups. A motive has not yet been identified.

Investigators say they do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.