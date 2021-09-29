YUBA CITY (CBS13) â€” Two 14-year-old boys were arrested for carrying a gun and loaded magazine on school grounds, the Yuba City Police Department said on Wednesday.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., Yuba City High School officials were notified by a student that another student had a gun in his backpack. The witness pointed the student out to the police department’s school resource officer, who quickly detained the student.

According to Yuba City police, the student admitted he had a 9mm Smith and Wesson and a loaded magazine in his backpack and handed them over to the officer. The student said he had no intentions of using the gun and was asked by another student to hold onto it. The student who had the gun in his bag told the officer the student who gave him the gun also had a loaded magazine in his possession.

The other student was located and also admitted to having the loaded magazine in his bag, police said. This student also said he had no intention of using the gun and only asked the other student to hold onto it because he didn’t want to carry it for the day.

The parents of both 14-year-old boys were called to the school to speak with authorities. Soon after, both boys were booked into juvenile hall on charges of carrying a gun on school grounds and carrying a concealed weapon.