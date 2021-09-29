ROSEVILLE (CBS13) â€” Firefighters in Roseville stopped the flames from a tree trimming truck that caught fire from spreading to homes nearby.
Roseville Fire says, just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews responded to a neighborhood after a tree trimming truck started going up in flames. With the truckâ€™s boom extended and near a home, firefighters had to work quickly to stop the flames from jumping.
Crews were able to contain the fire to just the truck, Roseville Fire says.
No injuries were reported.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear at this point.