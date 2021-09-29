Upper Crust Baking
http://ucbaking.com/vote
Website: ucbaking.com
Instagram: @uppercrustbaking
Hours: 7am to 7pm daily
Phone: (530) 750-1180
Pumpkin Train
http://www.riverfoxtrain.com
Instagram – @sacramentorivertrain (https://www.instagram.com/sacramentorivertrain/)
Facebook – @RiverFoxTrain (https://www.facebook.com/RiverFoxTrain/)
Twitter – @RiverFoxTrain (https://twitter.com/RiverFoxTrain)
Bobby Dazzler’s Ranch
http://www.Dazzlerfarms.com
530-867-4167
@bobbydazzlerspumpkinpatch
Pet of the Week
Sacramento SPCA
Same-Day Adoption Appointments
Tuesday through Saturday
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Fog Willow
Open to the Public October 1st-31st
General Admission $6.00 per person 4 years and up
Movie Night + BB
Cinema Night
Sunday @ 7pm
Beast + Bounty
1701 R St.
Sacramento
IG handle:
@beastandbounty916
https://www.eatbeastandbounty.com
Halloween Party
Modern-bounce.com
IG: @modernbounce_
Website: http://www.poshfiestadesigns.com
Instagram @poshfiesta
instagram: @mija.aesthetic
email: mijaaesthetic@gmail.com
Corntobeerfest
Hooby’s Farm
24830 County Road 95
Davis
Normal hours of operation are Saturday 1p-8p, Sunday 1p-7p
(special hours for Saturday, Oct 2nd – 12pm-9pm)
Taproom phone number – 530-794-6118
Instagram/Facebook – @hoobysbrewing
https://www.hoobysbrew.com/