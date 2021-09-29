SACRAMENTO (CBS13) â€” Officers are investigating a car-to-car shooting that happened on Highway 99 in South Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday evening.

No one was hurt in the shooting, but investigators said the victims’ vehicle was hit by multiple bullets. Two people were inside the car at the time it was shot.

The suspect vehicle was described as a newer model Honda Civic. No other suspect information was available.

The shooting forced a brief closure of southbound 99 at Mack Road at around 8 p.m. The lanes have since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP.