ELVERTA (CBS13) – There are new details about the teenage suspects now charged with attempted murder of their own mother and brother inside their Elverta family home.
CBS13 has learned the 16-year-old under arrest is an award-winning pianist. The family is also active in a Christian home school speech and debate club.
CBS13 has also learned the 16-year-old messaged a fellow debate club member about attacking his mother the morning it happened. The teenage recipientâ€™s father then called the familyâ€™s church to alert them.
Reverend Gregory Broderick at Grace Valley Christian Center issued a statement reading:
â€œLike many in the community, we were shocked and heartbroken to learn of this terrible tragedy. We donâ€™t yet know what happened, but we are praying for everyone involved, and especially for the full recovery of mother and son.â€
The older teen suspect also called 9-1-1 to report the crime himself.
Dispatch audio recordings describe the terrifying scene:
Dispatcher: â€œâ€¦then said he hurt his mother and she was losing a lot of bloodâ€¦the male gave the phone to a female who said her son stabbed herâ€¦and beat her in the head and she has to go to the hospitalâ€¦â€
Now two teenage boys are facing homicide charges, as their own mother and brother fight for their lives in the hospital.
The pastor says the mother is recovering well, but the 10-year-old son has a more difficult fight right now.