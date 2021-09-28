SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An iconic local pub is closing its doors.

On Monday night, owners de Veres’ Irish Pub went on Facebook to make the announcement that it will be closing both its Sacramento and Davis locations, citing the struggles it encountered because of the pandemic.

The statement reads, in part:

“While the last few months since opening have felt like a homecoming, we haven’t been able to dig ourselves out of the hole that the pandemic created. When looking ahead to the future, we may not ever get back to where we were pre-pandemic. With the heaviest of hearts we announce the closing of our pub. We will remain open until end of service on October 3rd.”

Click here to read the full statement.

de Vere’s has been in business for 14 years.