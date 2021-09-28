SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento police have located a Carmichael man accused of parentally abducting his own two sons, who are said to be OK.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said that 44-year-old Charlie Ramos was missing along with his sons, ages 15 and 11.

The children and the suspect were located around 4 p.m. in the 3700 block of Truxel Road and are safe, police say.

Ramos was then arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Ramos allegedly abducted the boys after their mother was granted custody, the DA’s office says. Before Tuesday, the three hadn’t been seen since September 15.