SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The family of a hit-and-run victim in South Sacramento says the 87-year-old great-grandmother was walking back from feeding the homeless when she was struck and killed Saturday night.

It happened on the 5900 block of Lemon Hill Ave, just a couple hundred yards away from Lien P. Dang’s apartment complex. As of Monday evening, no arrest had been made.

In an emotional interview, Dang’s daughter Angela Chen told CBS13 her mom was always looking for ways to help others. “It’s just so hard for the family,” she said, “knowing my mom was doing a good deed.”

Dang’s generosity spread throughout her community. Her neighbor Arturo Hernandez said she would help with packages left outside his door. If he wasn’t home, she would keep them safe and bring them to him when he got home.

As Dang’s family and community mourn, they’re also asking for help finding the person responsible.

Chen says police told her a vehicle and a suspect have been identified. When CBS13 called to confirm, the Sacramento Police Department only said the investigation is ongoing.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with burial and funeral costs.

