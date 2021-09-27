FOLSOM (CBS13) – State authorities are now investigating alleged abuse after Folsom Police arrested a senior living facility caregiver who’s charged with felony elder abuse.

A hidden camera captured a small view of a family’s much bigger concern at Brookdale Senior Living.

A 90-year-old grandmother, who family members don’t want identified, was originally forced out of her home because of the Caldor Fire and then sent to the senior facility.

The video shows one of the caregivers grab the woman’s head, pull her hair and push her. Family members say they installed the hidden camera after finding bruises on their grandmother.

“It was very hard for me to look at those videos. They were taunting her,” said Carole Herman, president and founder of the Foundation Aiding the Elderly, or FATE.

Herman filed a complaint with the licensing division of the Department of Social Services, which now launched an investigation.

“This is elder abuse. They harmed that woman to the point that she now is really suffering. It traumatized her so bad and a person with dementia like that. That is just inhumane,” Herman told CBS13.

Brookdale Senior Living sent CBS13 this statement:

“We take any allegations very seriously as the health and wellbeing of our residents is extremely important to us. Having the trust of our residents, and their families is vital. Inappropriate conduct or behavior is not tolerated and is dealt with appropriately. The individuals involved are no longer with the company, and we are cooperating with the authorities.

“Our company has thorough employment standards in place, including background checks, and ongoing training of employees in compliance with state rules and regulations.



Out of privacy for those involved, we are unable to provide any further details.”

Folsom police arrested one of the caregivers who is now charged with felony elder abuse, but Herman is hoping anyone else who suspects abuse will come forward.

“To violate an elderly dementia woman who was traumatized to begin with — to leave her home because of the fire. How tragic is that?” said Herman.