RIO LINDA (CBS13) – A fire involving multiple structures has broken out in Rio Linda.

According to Metro Fire of Sacramento, the fire is in the area of 28th and U streets. Firefighters are calling it a two-alarm fire, but haven’t given an estimate of the fire’s size or exactly how many structures were burned. They say that no injuries have been reported.

According to investigators, the fire was started by a discarded, lit cigarette.