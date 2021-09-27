PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A Placerville woman has painted dozens of firefighter-themed rocks.

Inspired by firefighters’ efforts to battle the Caldor Fire, Katie logan started painting rocks years ago and joined a “rock group” called Placerville Rocks.

“I’ve had parents write and ask if they can get a rock for their son or daughter that’s on the fire line, so I’ve been mailing a few of them out too. We’ve probably done about 75 rocks so far. And I have more in the background I’ve got to get done. So it’s just a really wonderful way to say thank you,” said Logan.

Her husband is a retired firefighter. She says she knows how much community support meant to him when he would be gone on strike teams.