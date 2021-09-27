SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people have been shot after a fight reportedly got out of control in Old Sacramento.

At around 9:15 p.m., Sacramento police responded to the report of shots fired in the area of K and 2nd streets. They say there appears to have been a fight between several people, which escalated into two people being shot, say police.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the two gunshot victims were taken to the hospital to be treated. The extent of their injuries has not been made known.