RIO LINDA (CBS13) — One person died and two others were injured in a crash in Rio Linda Sunday afternoon, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.
The crash happened in the area of Dominion Way and Elverta Road.READ MORE: Fire Burning In Highway 160 Overpass Reveals Person Living Inside
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash, but officials said the three individuals needed extrication.READ MORE: Citrus Heights Police Investigating Saturday Night Homicide
The crash forced a closure of Elverta Road in the area.MORE NEWS: Fawn Fire Grows To 8,537 Acres, 35% Containment
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.