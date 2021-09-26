CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters discovered a person was living inside of a Highway 160 overpass when they responded to put out a fire early Sunday morning, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

The department said crews responded at around 7:30 a.m. to eastbound 160 near Business 80 for a fire burning inside of the overpass.

Crews were able to put out the fire but learned a person had removed an access plate underneath the bridge to gain entry. Photos from the scene show firefighters pulling a burned mattress from the overpass.

No one was found inside and no injuries were reported.

Information on what caused the fire was not yet available.