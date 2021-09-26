CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A person was shot and killed Saturday night at an apartment complex in Citrus Heights.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the Montage Apartments at 12801 Fair Oaks Boulevard after receiving 911 calls regarding a shooting there, according to a press release.

Responding officers says they observed a vehicle matching the description provided by 911 callers leaving the area. When they stopped it near Oak Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard, they found an occupant suffering from gunshots wounds.

Officers provided medical aid, but the victim was pronounced dead by firefighters. Neither an age nor gender was provide by police.

Additional information has not been released, but police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The involved parties are believed to have known each other, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.