STOCKTON (CBS13) — An early morning residential fire that injured one person in Stockton has been deemed arson, police said on Saturday.

According to the Stockton Police Department, firefighters responded to reports of the fire shortly after 3 a.m. along the 600 block of North Monroe Street in the Civic District.

Three people—a 24-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a minor—were inside the residence but were able to escape. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at the hospital.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze before any significant damage occurred to the home, authorities said.

At this time, there was no information on any potential suspects or arrests.