SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One local little league is trading in their balls and bats for posters and loudspeakers. They’re protesting a proposed homeless site near their home field.

Protesters are calling for the city to strike out the plan.

From the field to the streets, the community shared a message with the city of Sacramento.

“We have to keep the kids safe,” said coach and mom Maria St. Germain.

The Airport Little League fields sit nearby the Sacramento Executive Airport. Members hope the proposed homeless site doesn’t join the neighborhood.

“I know the homeless need a place to go, but I feel like there could be a better alternative,” St. Germain said.

“For some of these kids, this is the only outlet they have,” Joanne Jauregui said.

The empty corner lot is one of the city’s proposed safe sites for the homeless to park overnight.

“If they’re only going to be there during the night, where are they going to be during the day?” parent Phyllis Watts said.

Saturday’s protesters said the area already has its challenges.

“We’re already picking up needles,” protester Matt King said. “There’s prostitution happening in that car over there.”

City officials told CBS13 this isn’t a done deal and community discussions likely wouldn’t even begin for at least a year.

But the protestors argue: Why even start?

“I don’t want to waste the city’s time building on not a good area. Let’s designate a new area,” St. Germain said.