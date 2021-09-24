STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities arrested a suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man along East Rose Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said on Friday.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance in the area shortly after noon.

According to police, a 37-year-old man was found stabbed at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect—later identified as James Ortega, 32—was located in a stolen truck in the area of Morada Lane and Caywood Drive.

Ortega was booked into the county jail on a charge of homicide.