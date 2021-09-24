Question of the Day / Dance Party Friday - 9/24We close out a Friday show with Courtney's Question of the Day: Are you "Team Harvest" or "Team Halloween?" Cody, Court and Jordan answer, and then we dance our way into the weekend! Thanks for joining us today, make sure to tune in tomorrow morning at 7 for Good Day Weekend!

Easy, Inexpensive Halloween DecoratingGet into the spooky spirit without breaking the bank! Jordan has some easy and inexpensive Halloween decorating ideas!

California Capital Airshow PreviewThe California Capital Airshow is back this weekend, Julissa is at Mather Airport getting a sneak peek!

Just Win, Baby! Your Weekend Football Picks!Johnny the Serb is BACK with his NFL expert to pick this week's games, it's time to "Just Win, Baby!" (Disclaimer: We must stress, strongly, that "Johnny the Serb" and his NFL "expert" picks are for entertainment purposes only, and more importantly, to fill four minutes of the show so you don't have to watch something that's already aired three or four times during the show already. But, hey, THEY WERE THREE FOR THREE LAST WEEK!)

The "Don't Be Chick'n" Truck Is In Sacramento This Weekend!A fabulous food truck is coming back to Sacramento for one night only! Nkoyo Adakama runs the "Don't Be Chick'n" Vegan Food Truck, she joins Courtney and Cody to tell us where!

