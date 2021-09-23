IONE (CBS13) — A woman seen running away from a grass fire near Ione has been arrested on suspicion of arson, authorities say.

Cal Fire says, back on Sept. 13, crews responded to a grass fire along Highway 104. A woman was seen running away from the fire.

Ione police were able to detain that woman for alleged possession of stolen property and drug paraphernalia. However, Cal Fire soon linked her to the Highway 104 fire and she was also booked on suspicion of arson.

In total, between January and August of this year, Cal Fire says they’ve made just over 100 arson arrests.