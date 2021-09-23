Karissa Rajpaul was a 26-year-old aspiring adult film actress and social media star.

According to the Daily Beast, police told news outlets that Rajpaul had come to the United States from South Africa to pursue a career in the adult film industry.

Police say that on October 15, 2019, Libby Adame, 51, and Alicia Galaz, 23, performed an “outlaw buttocks augmentation procedure” on Rajpaul that led to her death.

Rajpaul’s cause of death was listed by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as a homicide due to acute cardiopulmonary dysfunction and intramuscular/intravascular silicone injections.

Neither woman has a medical license, and the procedure was performed in a non-medical facility, according to police.

The procedure had been Rajpaul’s third with the two women.

Before her death, Rajpaul was in a social media video that appeared to show her undergoing a procedure for butt augmentation. According to KABC, that footage has since been incorporated into the LAPD’s investigation of the botched operation.