SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man with amnesia who has been at UC Davis Medical Center since being hit by a car last month has been identified.

According to UC Davis Public Health Affairs, an influx of tips from the community helped the hospital and law enforcement identify the patient. His name has not been released due to patient privacy.

The man was riding his bike in August when he was hit by a car off Marconi Avenue. First responders found him and transported him to UC Davis Med Center, but he could not remember who he was.

Several tips had been sent to the California Highway Patrol, with residents saying they only knew him by his nickname “Paco.”

UC Davis Health says the team working with Paco is grateful for the community’s response to the case.