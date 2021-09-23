ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Drugs are believed to be a factor in a head-on crash that left two people injured just north of Roseville Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. along Fiddyment Road, south of Sunset Boulevard.
Auburn area CHP said the driver of a Honda was traveling southbound on Fiddyment when he lost control and swerved into the northbound lane in the path of an oncoming semi-truck.
The Honda partially struck the truck head-on, resulting in major injuries for the Honda driver and his passenger. Both men had to be extricated from the vehicle and were unconscious when they were transported to the hospital, the CHP said.
The driver of the semi-truck was said to be OK.
As of 5:30 p.m. Fiddyment Road was closed in both directions in the area.
CHP said drugs are being investigated as a factor in the crash.