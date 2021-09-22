SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — A DUI suspect allegedly rammed his car into a police patrol vehicle while trying to get away from authorities in Suisun City early Wednesday morning.

Suisun City police say, a little after 12:30 a.m., an officer pulled over a driver along the 300 block of Walters Road. The officer soon noticed some indications that the driver was drunk.

However, as the officer started going to his patrol car, the suspect allegedly put his vehicle in reverse, rammed the officer’s patrol car and took off, police say, sparking a chase.

Eventually, the suspect lost control near Walters Road and Air Base Parkway. The suspect got out and ran, but he was soon arrested.

A loaded handgun was also later found in the suspect’s car, police say.

The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Fairfield resident Lawrence Hayes Jr. He is facing numerous charges, inducing assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, weapons charges, obstructing an officer, and DUI.