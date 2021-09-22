CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Two people have been displaced after an early morning duplex fire in Carmichael.

Metro Fire says crews responded to the scene on Scranton Circle a little before 3 a.m.

Firefighters went to work quickly and were able to knock the flames down, isolating it to one unit.

It appears the fire started on a patio where the homeowner smoked cigarettes, Metro Fire says. The flames then made their way into the home.

No injuries were reported.