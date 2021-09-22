MEADOW VISTA (CBS13) — A Placerville man accused of vandalizing a Roseville business was arrested after leading deputies on a freeway chase to Meadow Vista, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

The chase and arrest happened on the night of September 16, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies in Roseville responded to reports of vandalism in progress outside of a business along Sierra College Boulevard.

The suspect—later identified as Aaron Emerson, 28—drove off as deputies arrived and failed to pull over during an attempted traffic stop. While still on Sierra College Boulevard, Emerson allegedly reached speeds of up to 104 miles per hour while running multiple red lights, authorities said.

Emerson then got onto eastbound I-80 and weaved in and out of lanes while still driving over 100 miles per hour. Deputies said the chase ended on Mills Road in Meadow Vista when Emerson turned onto a dead-end road. After he was detained, Emerson was found to have had two glass smoking pipes in his car.

He faces charges of evading a peace officer with willful disregard for public safety and possession of drug paraphernalia.