RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A bicyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a school bus in Rancho Cordova, police said on Wednesday.

According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Sunrise Boulevard near Folsom Boulevard.

The bicyclist, a man, was taken to the hospital. There were no children on the school bus at the time of the crash.

Police did not release any information on what caused the collision.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., police said all northbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard were closed in the area and there was no timeframe for when they would reopen.