STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are investigating after someone was shot in Stockton.

According to Stockton Police, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, someone was reportedly shot in the 900 block of Porter Avenue, a residential area. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot.

He was transported to a hospital Transported to the hospital, unknown condition.

Officers are investigating the shooting. They say it appears the man was shot while outside.