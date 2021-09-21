10:04 p.m. UPDATE: After a search on the ground and in the air, including with drones and a CHP manned aircraft, authorities have not found the paraglider; the search has been called off.

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a downed paraglider in the Southport area of West Sacramento.

The paraglider reportedly went down near the deep water channel. Police and fire department personnel are joining in the search.

Anyone with information about the incident or the location of the paraglider is asked to call West Sacramento Police Dispatch at (916) 372-3375.