SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An inmate at the Sacramento Main Jail has died.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, a 54-year-old man in custody at the jail was reported deceased. The man’s cellmate noticed he wasn’t breathing and alerted jail staff. Deputies then called for medical staff who started CPR on the man, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Sacramento City Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead.

There were no signs of foul play or trauma visible on the inmate, authorities say. As part of standard procedure, the Sheriff’s Office’s homicide detectives and CSI assessed and processed the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says it will conduct a requisite inmate death investigation. The county coroner’s office will determine the cause of death and release the identity of the inmate.

The man had been booked into jail on August 10, 2021, for violating parole. He was due to be released on Friday.