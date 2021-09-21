SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man can’t remember his name after he was involved in an accident in Sacramento almost a month ago.

On August 24, the injured man was found in the area of Fulton and Marconi avenues in Sacramento’s Arden Arcade area. He was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle, the CHP says.

The man was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, but could not recall his own name, where he’s from, or whether or not he has any family, the CHP says. He’s described as a Spanish speaker, 5 feet 11 inches tall and has no tattoos.

Anyone who re cognizes the man is encouraged to call CHP officers Eulogio Ceja at 916-754-7922 (email: eceja@chp.ca.gov) or A.J. McTaggart 916-798-0975 (email: amctaggart@chp.ca.gov). Both speak Spanish.

A woman who was also found with amnesia was located earlier this year behind a Davis home. After a month of searching, authorities were able to identify her as possibly matching the description of a woman reported missing from the Los Angeles area.