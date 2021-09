CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – One person was critically injured in a fire in Citrus Heights on Tuesday night.

The fire reportedly broke out at an apartment on Sunrise Vista Drive, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department. That’s where one person was burned and transported to the hospital. Two other people suffered from smoke inhalation and were treated at the scene.

Firefighting crews are on the scene battling the fire.

No further information has been released.