Question of the Day - 9/20Tina closes out a Monday show with a question: Which celebrity would you like to ride in the limo with to the Emmys? Have a great Monday, and thanks for hanging out with us today! See you tomorrow morning at 4:30!

11 hours ago

Court's Fashion Forum - The Emmys! - 9/20Courtney's here with an Emmy Awards edition of Fashion Forum and...IT"S 14 MINUTES LONG? Yes, it's 14 minutes long, and WORTH EVERY SECOND! Not everyone gets a "pass," just so you know. Let's...get...JUDGY.

11 hours ago

Just Win Baby Recap With Johnny the SerbWell, well, well...look who went three for three on Sunday's NFL matchups! Johnny the Serb's insider was a LEAD PIPE LOCK on the games, and of course he's here to gloat about it! (Legal disclaimer: Johnny the Serb and his "NFL Insider" are not ACTUAL "NFL Insiders," and he provides his picks merely for amusement purposes. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. But seriously, if you're getting gambling advice from a guy on a morning TV show in a fake moustache who lets his toddler pick games, there might be more to your problems.)

11 hours ago

Vacaville Arts WeekCelebrate the art of Vacaville during Arts Week! Visit Vacaville CEO Melyssa Reeves joins Dina to tell us how you can participate!

11 hours ago

Irani Sweets in ModestoIf you're looking for something sweet and unique, look no further than Irani Sweets! Owner Lillian Lankarani joins Tina and Courtney to show us what they have to offer!

11 hours ago