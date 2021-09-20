SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The X Street Navigation Center is a welcome addition to the neighborhood for Jack Bussio.

“It looks nice, it’s got two big buildings,” he said.

Bussio lives near Alhambra Boulevard and Broadway—an area filled with tents and people living in their cars.

“That used to be my favorite bus stop, but I haven’t stopped there in a year,” he added.

This week, the city will get the ball rolling on its comprehensive siting plan to address homelessness, opening the center to the homeless in the area.

Sacramento’s Vice Mayor and District 5 Councilmember Jay Schenirer says the city hopes to fill all 100 beds within a month or so, targeting people struggling on the streets near Oak Park, Curtis Park, and near Broadway and Alhambra.

“We are focused on the encampments that are directly surrounding this,” he said.

Inside the shelter, there will be beds, a dining hall and even a community room. Life skills classes, medical care and counseling are just some of the resources that will be provided.

A woman who only wanted to be identified as Judy says she can’t even allow her younger sisters to play outside when visiting because of the ongoing issues in the neighborhood.

She’s happy to learn help is near, hoping people experiencing homelessness near her house get the help they need for a better life.

“I’d rather have them there than here on the sidewalk, in alleyways, in the middle of the street, on the corner,” she said.

Bussio feels that same way.

“A good thing for the people here, they can actually move out of this,” he said.