MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) — A suspicious package investigation has prompted several homes and a school in a Mountain House neighborhood to be evacuated early Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the package was found inside the multi-purpose room of Mountain House High School, which is in the 1000 block of S. Central Parkway.

The school and surrounding homes have been evacuated, the sheriff’s office says. Students are being walked over to Julius Cordes Elementary School where their parents can meet them.

Deputies are urging people who are parked in the high school parking lot to stay away for the time being.

No details about the package have been released, but an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team is at the scene.