TRACY (CBS13) — The future of retail could get a big boost from a proposed new university in San Joaquin County.

The proposed University of Silicon Andhra campus would be built right at the center of a major transportation hub near Tracy.

It would include a so-called Golden State Logistics Hub focused on training students for the future of shipping.

“San Joaquin County is uniquely situated. It has several interstate highways running through it. It has access to the Bay Area. It has access to the Central Valley. With things like the Port of Stockton, and rail and the rest, it really has access to the world,” said Dave Temblador of the Golden State Logistics Hub.

The University of Silicon Andhra campus would be built on a 1,500-acre development and serve 5,000 students.

The plan is now in the San Joaquin County approval process.