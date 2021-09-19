TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Police in Truckee arrested a man after they say he stabbed to death someone he knew.

It happened Friday at approximately 7:30 p.m. when officers were called to a shopping center parking lot in the 11000 block of Donner Pass Road regarding a stabbing involving two adult males.

When they arrived, officers found one of the men dead.

The other man, 30-year-old Bryan Ewry, of Truckee, was located nearby and arrested for murder. He is currently being held at the Nevada County Jail without bail.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone who witnesses the incident or has additional information that could help with the investigation is encouraged to call police.