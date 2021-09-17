STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two people were taken into custody for the November 2019 shooting death of 18-year-old Victor Delgado, Jr. in Stockton, police said on Friday.

Isaac Alaniz, 27, and Christian Alaniz-Mejia, 19, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail Friday on homicide charges.

According to the Stockton Police Department, 18-year-old Victor Delgado was shot and killed on the night of November 30, 2019, in the area of John Townsend Place and Maude Street.

At this time, the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.