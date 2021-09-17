The memorial service for fallen U.S. Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee will be streamed live at 11 a.m. Saturday, here on CBSSacramento.com.

The 23-year-old Roseville native was among the 13 U.S. service members killed in last month’s suicide bombing outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Friends and family say Gee died doing what she loved. She will be memorialized Saturday with full honors.

The memorial service for Gee is open to the public and will be held at Bayside Church – Adventure Campus in Roseville. The address is 6401 Stanford Ranch Road.

Following the memorial service, around 12:30 p.m., Roseville Police Department personnel, Marine Corps Honor Guard, and close family members will form the recession.

Community members are encouraged to show their support by lining the sidewalks along the streets from the church leading to Highway 65, the church said in a press release. All recessional support is requested to stop after the Douglas Boulevard offramp.

On Thursday, the casket carrying Gee landed at Sacramento International Aiport and was accompanied by a procession, including a law enforcement escort, as it was driven to Mt. Vernon Memorial Park in Fair Oaks. Crowds of onlookers gathered along the way to show their support for Gee.