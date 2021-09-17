GRIZZLY FLATS (CBS13) — Grizzly Flats, which began repopulating last weekend after the Caldor Fire moved further away, will fully reopen with no restrictions Friday evening, El Dorado County officials announced.

Permits will no longer be needed to access the area as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, residents in the area were allowed to return after being evacuated for nearly a month due to the Caldor Fire’s start and rapid spread across El Dorado County. A permit was required for that initial repopulation to ensure only Grizzly Flats residents re-entered the area.

Residents who received a permit during that initial repopulation were also given a packet of information, which included information on resources, hazards and more to be prepared for their return home.

The county said any residents who were unable to get a permit last weekend and were interested in the packet can pick one up at the front counter of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office at 200 Industrial Dr. in Diamond Springs.