SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating a series of robberies along Stockton Boulevard’s business corridor.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, over the last two days, police have responded to four robberies targeting females in their 50's to 70's. All of the robberies happened during the daytime and evening hours, and in each incident, the suspect(s) stole or attempted to steal the victim's property and then drove off.
None of the incidents resulted in significant injuries to the victims.
Detectives haven't said whether the crimes are being carried out by the same people.
As a result of the robberies, police are stepping up their patrols along the Stockton Boulevard corridor. They are also working with area businesses and community leaders to get the word out about these incidents.