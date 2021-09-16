SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — A Sacramento man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at another driver during a road rage incident near Yuba City late Sunday night.

The Yuba City Sheriff’s Office says, just before 11:30 p.m., dispatchers got a report about shots fired along the 110 block of Reed Road. The caller reported that her son had been followed home from a gas station and was shot at.

Deputies soon found that there was a bullet in the passenger door of the victim’s car.

Around 4 p.m. the next day, dispatchers say they got a call from 37-year-old Sacramento resident Theotis Leshun Thornton. He reported that he had been in a road rage incident the night before.

Detectives had Thornton come to the sheriff’s office to talk with detectives. However, at some point during the interview, Thornton revealed that he had shot at the other driver – claiming it was in self-defense.

Thornton was soon arrested and is now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon. He’s being held on $50,000 bail.