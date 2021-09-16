STOCKTON (CBS13) — A father is now offering a $2,000 reward to help find his son’s killer. The 38-year-old victim was walking in Stockton when a driver hit and killed him.

“It’s just really hard I mean my son is gone forever, never gonna see him again,” said Darrell Blasingame.

It was supposed to be like any other football Sunday for Blasingame and his son Chris. But this past Sunday, the 38-year-old who loves fishing and the San Francisco 49ers never showed up to his dad’s house.

Tragedy unfolded early that morning when Chris was hit by a driver on the Frontage Road near Highway 99 and Mosher Driv on the way to his dad’s house.

“Left him out there on the side of the road to die by himself,” Blasingame said.

He wishes Chris would’ve just taken the ride he offered.

“That’s just Chris. He didn’t want to be a burden so I’m sure he just told his dad ‘No, it’s alright, I’ll just walk.’ Even though it was such a long and unsafe walk, he was willing to do it,” said Holly Vargas, Chris’ sister.

Holly can’t imagine how anyone could just leave her brother on the side of the road. Because of the pandemic, she hasn’t seen him in almost two years and knows the holidays will be even harder for Chris’ dad.

“I lost my brother, but he lost his son. It’s his best friend,” she said.

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol don’t have much to go off of, not even a vehicle description.

Holly and Darrell are hoping any possible witnesses come forward, even the suspect.

“If you are too much of a coward then shame on you,” she said.